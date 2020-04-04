Profund Advisors LLC Sells 232 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

JJSF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CL King assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Consumer Edge lowered J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

JJSF opened at $113.26 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.07.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

