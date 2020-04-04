Profund Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in Crane by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 53,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,632,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Crane by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Crane from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

