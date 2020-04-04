Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,326 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 24.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CVB Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,644.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

CVBF stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 40.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

