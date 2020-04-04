Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,630 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFNC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 23,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Simmons First National by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFNC. ValuEngine downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

