Profund Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,877,000 after purchasing an additional 23,064 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 379,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,919,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 306,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American States Water by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $35,492.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,165.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AWR opened at $78.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of -0.03. American States Water Co has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

