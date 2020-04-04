Profund Advisors LLC Sells 8,762 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XHR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $966.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.40. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

