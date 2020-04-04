Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIV opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, EVP Keith M. Kimmel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $832,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $480,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,693 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

