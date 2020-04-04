Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $108.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.38 and a beta of 1.10. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.48.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 788.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

