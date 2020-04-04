Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,622 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 71,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Associated Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

In related news, Director William R. Hutchinson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,261. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,358.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

