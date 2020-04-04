Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 119.52% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $80.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

