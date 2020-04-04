Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires New Position in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Tilly’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $13.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Hezy Shaked bought 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,179.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,966.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 84,043 shares of company stock valued at $340,516. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TLYS opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Tilly’s Inc has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $107.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tilly’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

