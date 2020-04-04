Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys New Shares in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.09% of Surgery Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. Surgery Partners Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $517.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

