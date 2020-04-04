Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of CalAmp worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in CalAmp by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,024,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 366,728 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CalAmp alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, December 20th. First Analysis downgraded CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised CalAmp to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.