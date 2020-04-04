Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Lumber Liquidators worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LL opened at $4.15 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $118.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $273.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.34 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LL shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

