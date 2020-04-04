Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Timkensteel worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMST. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Timkensteel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 410,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 28,298 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 26,171 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $141.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. Timkensteel Corp has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.60 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Timkensteel Corp will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

