Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Coty were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Coty by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 252,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. Coty Inc has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni bought 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

