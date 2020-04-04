Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in L Brands were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LB. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in L Brands by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after buying an additional 983,063 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $12,030,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,718,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after buying an additional 446,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 204,118 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. L Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L Brands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

