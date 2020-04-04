Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Conn’s worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth $286,000. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $3.33 on Friday. Conn’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $95.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Stephens lowered Conn’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

