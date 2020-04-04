Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $623,000 Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vera Bradley by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $3.24 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Mcevoy acquired 22,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $93,216.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,992.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRA. BidaskClub downgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised Vera Bradley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

