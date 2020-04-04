Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $679,000 Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,243 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Invacare were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,062,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,025,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 475,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 51,916 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Invacare by 948.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 515,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 466,448 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,131,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invacare in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:IVC opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. Invacare Co. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Invacare’s payout ratio is -4.72%.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

