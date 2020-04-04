Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $715,000 Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.13% of FutureFuel worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 4,909.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 21.18%.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.