Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $730,000 Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $260,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 123,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 694,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Richard L. Crandall acquired 10,500 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $43,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Drucker acquired 15,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $213,128. 9.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DFIN opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

