Public Sector Pension Investment Board Invests $631,000 in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $184,476,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $56,639,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 272,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 826 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $31,065.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,734.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.82 per share, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,299,889. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. Arvinas Inc has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 163.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

