Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 526.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in HCI Group by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

In other HCI Group news, Director Susan Watts purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.62 per share, with a total value of $29,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,240 shares of company stock worth $49,281. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. HCI Group Inc has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $312.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.68.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $63.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCI Group Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.