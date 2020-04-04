Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $584,000 Investment in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 52,643 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,666,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after buying an additional 742,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KALV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.37. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 263.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

