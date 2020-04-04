Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New $611,000 Investment in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Secureworks in the 1st quarter worth $3,519,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 1,276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 4th quarter worth $1,339,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 4th quarter worth $574,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCWX stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.33 million, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. Secureworks Corp has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $19.78.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. Secureworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Secureworks Corp will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCWX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Secureworks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secureworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

