Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases New Shares in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of PetIQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in PetIQ by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $2,879,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $535,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,475. 23.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PETQ opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31. PetIQ Inc has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

