Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases Shares of 83,000 Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.15% of Avid Bioservices at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 19.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Avid Bioservices Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDMO shares. Stephens upped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. First Analysis raised Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $401,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Ryan Hart bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $29,475.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,410. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

