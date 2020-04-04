Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 18,700 Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEI shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $5.25.

NYSE PEI opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.13. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $7.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 91.33%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

