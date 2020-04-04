Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 22,800 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Consolidated Communications worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 617,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 4,196.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 579,103 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,128,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 986.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 487,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 257,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $331.04 million for the quarter.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

