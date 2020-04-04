Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,920 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,582,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,383,000 after acquiring an additional 73,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1,009.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 629,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 572,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Under Armour by 727.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 546,244 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UAA opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.02. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAA. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

