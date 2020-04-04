Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,400 Shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Veritiv by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Veritiv by 7.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Veritiv by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Veritiv news, SVP Daniel J. Watkoske acquired 5,000 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary A. Laschinger acquired 14,100 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $129,297.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,624.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTV opened at $7.58 on Friday. Veritiv Corp has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.36.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritiv Corp will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

