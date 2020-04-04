Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes $739,000 Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,406 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,685,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after buying an additional 71,922 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $11.87 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.41 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.