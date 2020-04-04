Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Atkore International Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,703.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $37,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Atkore International Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ATKR opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $872.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.11. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $447.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

