Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Crown by 2,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Crown by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $52.66 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

