Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $63,189,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Olin by 3,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 857,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 834,168 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the third quarter worth $13,452,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Olin by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 322,222 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth $4,852,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OLN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

OLN opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

