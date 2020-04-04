Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $4.21 Million Investment in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 598,466 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Intelsat as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intelsat by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $7,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intelsat by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 162,196 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intelsat in the 4th quarter worth about $3,763,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Intelsat by 2,977.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 181,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 175,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE I opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.87. Intelsat SA has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $516.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intelsat SA will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

I has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

