Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 9.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $250.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $222.34 and a twelve month high of $426.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.13 and its 200 day moving average is $360.35.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.41 per share, with a total value of $1,139,568.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,797.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.17 per share, for a total transaction of $379,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,257.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,200 shares of company stock worth $7,778,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CL King raised AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

