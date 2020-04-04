Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 40,987 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Vocera Communications worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $314,000.

VCRA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.52. Vocera Communications Inc has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 2,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $346,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,381 shares of company stock worth $2,045,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

