Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 63,589 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 63,589 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after acquiring an additional 576,784 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2,552.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 265,755 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 255,734 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after acquiring an additional 222,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after acquiring an additional 181,667 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $420.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

NYSE:BA opened at $124.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.02 and its 200-day moving average is $319.65. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

