Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARGX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,244,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,337,000 after purchasing an additional 461,911 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth $16,975,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth $19,407,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 623,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,160,000 after buying an additional 104,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth $12,543,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $132.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 1.21. argenx SE – has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $169.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARGX. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America began coverage on argenx in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on argenx from $164.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

