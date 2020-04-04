Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Trading 7.1% Higher

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.03, 378,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 420,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

RTRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Retrophin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retrophin Inc will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $644,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of Retrophin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,504.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,899 shares of company stock worth $348,724 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retrophin by 33.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,152,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 535,168 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retrophin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Retrophin by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

