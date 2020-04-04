Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.10% of Riverview Bancorp worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RVSB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 34,708 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 61,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 60,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 28,183 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RVSB. ValuEngine lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, EVP Kim J. Capeloto bought 9,475 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $47,848.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Nierenberg bought 30,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Insiders bought 44,475 shares of company stock valued at $227,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

RVSB opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

