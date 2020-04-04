Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Shares Up 7%

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.68, 188,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 178,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RST. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $330.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 648.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 731,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 633,677 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 704,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 242,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rosetta Stone by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 64,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the fourth quarter worth about $6,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST)

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.