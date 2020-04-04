Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.59 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAFM. Barclays raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.