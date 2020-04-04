Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Lowered by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,875,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $57.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3374 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.