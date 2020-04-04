Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,363 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Solar Senior Capital were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 202,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. Solar Senior Capital Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $152.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.59 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 57.23% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital Ltd will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.78%. This is a positive change from Solar Senior Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

