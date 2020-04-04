SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIPX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,169,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,752,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,065,000 after acquiring an additional 179,263 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 862,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after acquiring an additional 77,387 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 508.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 53,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 298,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIPX opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $20.29.

