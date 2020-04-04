Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) Position Lifted by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after buying an additional 1,553,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,684,000 after buying an additional 607,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 728,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after buying an additional 309,528 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 374,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 289,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $5,178,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Lawrence Molloy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $24.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

