Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,849 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Steris worth $87,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $137,189,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $12,791,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steris by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $212,095,000 after purchasing an additional 449,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $138.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.86. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

